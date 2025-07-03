PLEASE DON'T GIVE UP!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wednesday Night Live 2 July 2025
In this episode, I explore the struggles young men face in dating and relationships, shaped by two decades of personal interactions. I challenge contemporary narratives that discourage romantic pursuits and promote a narrative of despair. By confronting myths about the dangers of dating, I encourage resilience and optimism, emphasizing the importance of courage and directness in forming connections. Through personal anecdotes, I highlight dating as an opportunity for growth and legacy. The episode serves as a call to action for young men to confront their fears, embrace meaningful connections, and take control of their romantic futures.
