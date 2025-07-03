PLEASE DON'T GIVE UP!

Wednesday Night Live 2 July 2025





In this episode, I explore the struggles young men face in dating and relationships, shaped by two decades of personal interactions. I challenge contemporary narratives that discourage romantic pursuits and promote a narrative of despair. By confronting myths about the dangers of dating, I encourage resilience and optimism, emphasizing the importance of courage and directness in forming connections. Through personal anecdotes, I highlight dating as an opportunity for growth and legacy. The episode serves as a call to action for young men to confront their fears, embrace meaningful connections, and take control of their romantic futures.





