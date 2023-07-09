© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Michael Yon Jungle: Liberty County (Houston) new Colony developed for Illegals.
Texas border is widen open. Abbott is a WEF stooge. Texas grid sucks. Chinese nested. Colonias growing unchecked. This colonia is north of Houston in Liberty county. Trey Harris runs this operation and donated about 1.4m to Abbott. Texas is burning in.
[drone footage with no audio]
@Michael_Yon
https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon/status/1678104124829704195?s=20