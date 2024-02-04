The Real Cause for Modern-Day Sickness & Dis-ease and the Self-Help Needed for a Self-Cure!

DrRobertYoung

During the meeting, Dr. Robert Young and Anders Brunstad discussed the harmful effects of electromagnetic frequencies and nanotechnology on human health and the planet. They highlighted the evidence of excess mortality and the loss of insects and bees, which could have devastating consequences for pollination. They called for the discontinuation of this technology and emphasized the need for dissemination of information on this topic to the whole of humanity. They also discussed the importance of understanding the connection between electromagnetic frequencies and nanotechnology.Anders Brunstad presented several studies that showed a correlation between the launch of 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies and increased mortality rates, particularly in certain age groups.





The studies also revealed that the radiation from these technologies may be causing harm to people in higher age groups, regardless of whether they use the technology or not.





The speakers emphasized the need to consider the impact of EMF launches, nanotechnology, and parasites on human health and to make informed decisions based on the available information.





The speakers also discussed the importance of sunlight and vitamin D in maintaining optimal health. They explained how a deficiency in vitamin D can lead to various health challenges, including fatigue and immune deficiencies, and how this deficiency is often misattributed to the influenza virus. They emphasized the importance of taking higher levels of vitamin D to combat these deficiencies, particularly in areas with low sunlight exposure.





Dr. Robert Young also discussed the importance of maintaining a delicate pH balance and electromagnetic balance in the body, and suggested using products like "For Salts" and purified alkali water to achieve this.





He warned against the dangers of consuming meat that may contain graphene oxide, which can cause pathological blood coagulation or blood clots. The speakers emphasized the need for education and understanding the truth, and recommended the book Truth versus Deception.





They also discussed the correlation between EMF frequencies and disease, and the need to bring this information to the public.





Chapters & Topics

Chapter descriptions





Discussion on the Effects of Electromagnetic





Frequencies and Nanotechnology on Humanity 0:04





Sustainability of exposure to pulsating modulated frequencies at various frequencies





Discussion on the correlation between Emf launches and all-cause mortality, and the impact of nanotechnology and parasites on human health.7:06





The transmission of electromagnetic frequencies interacting with nanotechnology, specifically graphene oxide, and its effects on the human body





Study on Excess Mortality and Technology Launches17:04





Vitamin D Deficiency and Sunlight39:40





Analysis of Mortality Rates and Correlation with 4G and 5G Launches43:24





Regional Mortality Rates and Four G Launches53:32





Mortality rates in different regions of England and Wales





Correlation between Five G Technology and Excess Mortality58:52





Five G technology introduction





Confounders and Contributing Factors to EMF Exposure1:07:43





Excess Mortality and Electromagnetic Frequencies1:23:19





Health and Technology Concerns1:34:55





Discussion on the Independent Narrative Research Initiative and the Truth versus Deception book1:41:04





Key Questions





If the bees become extinct, who will do the pollination?5:20





What is causing harm to people?10:03





Is there a correlation between radiation exposure and mortality rates among commuters?55:24





What is causing excess deaths and sudden deaths?1:01:34





