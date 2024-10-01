BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sinner & Saint - "Lord, Give Me The Strength To Endure Hardship"
Quote: "I hated every minute of training, but I said, 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.'"


Scripture: Hebrews 12:11: "No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it."


Prayer: Lord, give me the strength to endure hardship and the discipline to persevere, knowing that it will lead to a harvest of righteousness and peace. Amen.


Join our ministry at www.TheKingdomFight.org


Please support the ministry at: www.givesendgo.com/TheKingdomFight


Check out our new Sinner & Saint merch in our shop at TomRenz.com/shop


Ibn Ali (nephew of the original GOAT - Muhammad Ali) and Attorney Tom Renz have launched a ministry based on their mutual love and respect for Jesus Christ and recognition that to love Christ is to fight for him. These warriors believe it is their duty to bring the love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ to all people - sinners and saints. Our ministry will partner with and work with all churches and all people to promote the word of God. We encourage people to join our ministry and also to become more active in your own church. Our ministry maintains the following firmly held religious beliefs:


1. JESUS CHRIST IS THE SON OF GOD AND THROUGH HIM YOU MAY FIND SALVATION.


2. FREEDOM IS INHERENT TO ALL PEOPLE.


3. FREEDOM COMES FROM EQUAL TREATMENT AND EQUAL OPPORTUNITY UNDER THE LAW.


4. MANKIND IS MADE IN THE IMAGE OF GOD.


5. CHILDREN ARE SACRED.


6. NO FOOD SHOULD BE CONSUMED THAT HAS BEEN EXPOSED TO UNNATURAL GENE THERAPIES.


7. WAR IS MORALLY WRONG UNLESS IT IS DONE IN SELF DEFENSE OR IN SUPPORT OF GOD’S COMMANDS.


8. VACCINES CREATED INVOLVING ABORTED FETAL CELLS, ANY FOREVER CHEMICALS/MATERIALS OR ANY GENETIC MATERIAL ARE MORALLY WRONG AND SHOULD NOT BE TAKEN.


Our intent is to support our members in each of these - as well as other - critical issues. If there are forced vaccinations in the future, we will stand up. When bad people try and push pornography in schools or other such ideals we will fight back. When freedom is threatened we will speak out. If you support our views please join us.

