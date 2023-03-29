Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel (1994, Mega Drive)

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel is a platformer developed by Iguana Entertainment and published by Sunsoft. It was only released in North America, Europe and Australia. The game also came out for SNES.

You take control of the eponymous character. The game is a spin-off to the Aero the Acro-Bat series, where Zero is one of the antagonists. In this game, Zero heads to back to his homeland in order to stop an evil lumberjack to cut down all trees.

Zero's main weapon are shuriken of which he has a limited supply. He can throw them horizontally and diagonally. When he is out of shuriken, he fights with his bare hands. Zero can perform a double jump and dash down when in midair. He can also look ahead in all directions which is useful for spotting obstacles and traps.