“Turbo cancer” has entered the mainstream media news cycle, and Fox News 45 Baltimore brought on censored doctor Paul Marik to talk about it. “There seems to be an association between ... vaccination, particularly the boosters, and the development of turbo cancer.” This is a holy-smokes moment. It's hard to believe they actually aired this.