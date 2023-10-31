Compromised Biden, Cackling Kamala, Establishment Actors Reveal Themselves - The Real Story - OAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight we take a look at the mass shootings over the weekend that received very little coverage in comparison to last weeks that dominated the 24 hour news cycle. We take a look at the weak case the injustice system is trying to use to politically persecute DJT. And a look at Bush and Clinton who may have revealed a little too much information years ago about the modus operandi of the Establishment.
