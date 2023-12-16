Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fight 2 -These guys gave all us spectators a great fight. Fortunately nobody got hurt but when you arrive for the event and there are a bunch of ambulances parked in front you take notice
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
190 Subscribers
140 views
Published 2 months ago

Second round. These guys beat the living snot out of each other. Right in front of us live here in Medellin Colombia.  I took this video on my old single lens I phone.  One camera on the phone. Even the people on the metro here in Medellin have newer phones with multiple camera lens. You have seen those I am sure. Most everybody has those now except me. 

Keywords
funfightnight

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket