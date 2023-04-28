Military Mandates, Operation Warp Speed, FL SB222

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby
Apr 27, 2023
On Coffee Chat today, Dr. Jane reviews the need for self-sufficiency with your food supply. The supply chain has been interrupted and there will be food shortages. Products like the Tower Garden are an option for everyone, even those without room to grow a home garden. There’s an increasing demand for organic food and non-GMO food. Heirloom seeds are available from trusted sources for growing home gardens. Also discussed is Dr. Jane’s Affidavit to battle the military vaccine mandates. The new website will soon be launched. It will be a comprehensive resource for vaccine information, and many other topics. Dr. Ruby covered the treasonous Operation Warp Speed, which ushered in medical martial law. Also discussed were Missouri House Bill 1169 regarding the labeling of genetically altered food, and Ron DeSantis’ attempt to replace Florida Bill SB222, a bill that ensures medical freedom.
Shedding Relief: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)
MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)
The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Fall Asleep Fast and Stay Asleep: https://www.sleepbreakthrough.com/ruby
Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)
CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/
https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/
Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ
Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp
Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe
Propane Generator: https://amzn.to/3FxguKL
Rechargable Batteries: https://amzn.to/42jQ20P
Solar Battery Charger: https://amzn.to/42o0MeM
Food Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/3Ly6FA6
Emergency Survival Food (non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3lfOYdS
Zeolite Full Body Detox: https://amzn.to/3JoHsp3
Water Filtration: https://amzn.to/40ePSpJ
Water Purification: https://amzn.to/3yPvYWK
Swiss Army Knife: https://amzn.to/3TxxRAL
Multitool: https://amzn.to/3ll9xW4
Home First Aid Kit: https://amzn.to/3YWjjM3
Emergency Medical Kit: https://amzn.to/3YS5cax
Heirloom Seeds (Non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3Z2G94B
Faraday Pouches: https://amzn.to/3yJn0KB
Portable Toilet: https://amzn.to/3JOv0jC
Night Vision: https://amzn.to/3JqE6BN
Personal Protection Device: https://amzn.to/3ZO5Ebf
Safety Shelter: https://amzn.to/3yFvaDC
Two-Way Radio: https://amzn.to/3Jp5H6w
EMF Detector: https://amzn.to/40R2F2c
Camp Stove: https://amzn.to/3TrVdYt
Solar/Crank Radio: https://amzn.to/40iOKkM
The Bible: https://amzn.to/3z6fxWd
Cordage: https://amzn.to/3yKuaOy
Nebulizer: https://amzn.to/3LA0I5G
EQUIPMENT THAT I USE FOR MY SHOW
RE20 Microphone: https://amzn.to/3TkH3IJ
Shure Studio Mic: https://amzn.to/3ZUQK33
Studio Ring Light: https://amzn.to/42epnTb
Stage Make-Up LED Mirror: https://amzn.to/3ZVaS54
Studio Camera Lighting: https://amzn.to/42xIub5
Bell & Howell Flashlight: https://amzn.to/3FvEbTu
Rode Mic: https://amzn.to/40aXMAZ
***Business Inquiries: [email protected]
Protect Dr. Jane’s Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane
My direct mail address for checks to my legal defense fund:
Dr. Jane Ruby
4371 Northlake Blvd, #188
Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410
SUPPORT ME DIRECTLY AT
Venmo: Jane-ruby
https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby
DR. JANE RUBY SOCIAL MEDIA SITES
Website: https://drjaneruby.com
Banned.Video: https://banned.video/channel/the-dr-jane-ruby-show
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/therealdrjane/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/therealdrjane
Brighteon.TV: https://www.brighteon.tv/JaneRuby
DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RealDrJaneRuby
Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/drjaneruby
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby
Minds: https://www.minds.com/therealdrjane/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drjaneruby
Parler: https://parler.com/TheRealDrJane
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/therealdrjane/
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RealDrJaneRuby/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby
Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@therealdrjane
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjaneruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ks6e4-military-mandates-operation-warp-speed-fl-sb222.html