Do British Veterans Regret Fighting World War 2? | Zoomer Historian

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The notion that World War 2 was a just cause is commonly accepted without question, and those who dare to challenge this narrative are often branded as malevolent radicals. This pervasive belief transcends generations. However, the veterans who served during the war are rarely consulted on the matter. These courageous individuals from the war era made immense sacrifices for Britain, based on their belief in a righteous cause. But do they still hold this conviction? Do they harbor regrets? It's time to bypass the post-war propaganda and listen to the testimonies of these men. Their generation, at the very least, offers an unfiltered perspective.
Release Date: 2024
...............
🔗 All Credit To Zoomer Historian: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4W61ZKj4I4
🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator:
• Subscribestar: subscribestar.com/zoomerhistorian
• Buy Me A Coffee: buymeacoffee.com/ZoomerHistorian
• Patreon: patreon.com/zoomerhistorian
...............
...............
SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4
Mirrored - Just a Dude
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/