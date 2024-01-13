Create New Account
Plants are the Carriers of Life Essence - Medicine from Plants
Plants are the Carriers of Life Essence - Medicine from Plants

How is it that a thing that grows naturally in nature and can provide medicine with no side effects is outlawed and controlled by police and government? There was a time when this was not true and REAL medicines where available to human beings in this world. Common sense once again flees the scene.

Episode 105 - April 2018

