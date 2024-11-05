Election Game | Who Did It? Trump or Harris

While you wait for election results, test your knowledge on the candidates.





00:00 - 00:34 | Dr. Fauci

0:34 - 0:57 | Firearms

00:57 - 1:34 | Called Biden a Segregationist

1:34 - 2:07 | January 6

2:07 - 2:54 | Bitcoin

2:54 - 3:24 | Abortion

3:24 - 3:46 | National Debt

3:46 - 5:07 | Incarcerating Parents

5:07 - 5:44 | Israel

5:21 - 6:37 | Marijuana Legalization

6:37 - 7:44 | Vaccine Skepticism

7:44 - 9:08 | BONUS QUESTION

