Paramedic testemony: The Jab Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The X system isn’t allowing this info out. Limiting reach. I’ve deleted the last two attempts. If you see this, please share. A friend, Dr McCullough sent me this info directly. As a paramedic I can attest to the FACT that our call volumes rose immensely post COVID vaccine. I can also verify the rise in sudden deaths. From lethal arrhythmias to aortic dissections. This info needs to be known.