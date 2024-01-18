Ancient Egypt and Antarctica Secrets "We are all in danger. It is evil itself" | Official Preview Shawn Ryan Show

Shawn Ryan Show | Ancient Egypt and Antarctica Secrets "We are all in danger. It is evil itself" | Official Preview





Our forthcoming guest, Billy Carson, will be joining us to delve into a myriad of topics that prompt us to question the evolution of humanity and ponder the potential for increased effectiveness within our race. Billy expounds on ancient tablets and artifacts associated with ancient Egypt, including the Pyramid of Giza, exploring remnants that raise inquiries about its possible function as a wireless power plant. Furthermore, our conversation will touch on Antarctica, where the world's largest pyramids are claimed to exist, as per a statement attributed to Buzz Aldrin in a deleted and quoted tweet wherein he asserted, "We are all in danger. It is evil itself."





Additionally, we will explore CERN and the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), acknowledged as the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator. Our dialogue will encompass different dimensions, wonders of the world, Elon Musk's pursuit of Mars, and various other engaging subjects.





