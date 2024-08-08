MOM BEGS FOR LENIENCY AT SENTENCING HEARING ☭ IN TEACHER'S AIDE ATTACK CASE

A teenager captured on video assaulting a teacher's aide at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, has been sentenced to five years in prison.





Subscribe to FOX 35 Orlando: https://bit.ly/3ACagaO

Watch FOX 35 Orlando LIVE newscasts: https://www.FOX35Orlando.com/live

Download FOX 35 news & weather apps: https://www.fox35orlando.com/apps





FOX 35 Orlando delivers breaking news, live events and press conferences, investigations, politics, entertainment, business news and local news stories and updates from Orlando, Orlando metro, and across Florida.





Watch more from FOX 35 on YouTube

Newest videos: https://www.youtube.com/myfoxorlando/videos

Most viewed/viral videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgNn6rfByAM&list=PLzmRitN2dDZvlKw0C1IH3nLFGlbqgvp5C

We Love Florida: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzmRitN2dDZuWecugac4QebPGp5-HZ5XP

Central Florida's True Crime Files: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAxwHLIeahA&list=PLzmRitN2dDZvk9zWypuHs9n38zuwnUSpx





More news stories: http://www.FOX35Orlando.com

Watch FOX 35 News live: https://fox35orlando.com/live

FOX 35 News newsletter: https://www.fox35orlando.com/email





Follow FOX 35 Orlando on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FOX35Orlando

Follow FOX 35 Orlando on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fox35orlando

Follow FOX 35 Orlando on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fox35orlando





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqOj069L8Nc





https://nypost.com/2023/11/30/news/brendan-depas-mom-begs-for-leniency-in-sentencing-for-teacher-attack/





https://www.facebook.com/courttv/videos/brendan-depas-adoptive-mother-begged-a-judge-for-leniency-saying-i-want-my-son-b/1056234325840550/





https://www.courttv.com/news/teen-with-autism-who-attacked-teachers-aide-faces-sentencing/





https://atlantablackstar.com/2023/12/01/mother-of-autistic-teen-who-faces-30-years-for-assaulting-florida-high-school-teacher-pleads-for-mercy/





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/mom-of-teen-who-brutally-beat-up-teacher-over-nintendo-switch-begs-for-lenient-sentence/ar-AA1kQldg





https://twitchy.com/amy-curtis/2023/12/02/mom-pleads-for-mercy-for-teen-who-beat-teacher-over-nintendo-switch-n2390374





https://easyreader.org/article/page/nypost/2023/11/30/news/brendan-depas-mom-begs-for-leniency-in-sentencing-for-teacher-attack/