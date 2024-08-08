MOM BEGS FOR LENIENCY AT SENTENCING HEARING ☭ IN TEACHER'S AIDE ATTACK CASE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A teenager captured on video assaulting a teacher's aide at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Subscribe to FOX 35 Orlando: https://bit.ly/3ACagaO
Watch FOX 35 Orlando LIVE newscasts: https://www.FOX35Orlando.com/live
Download FOX 35 news & weather apps: https://www.fox35orlando.com/apps
FOX 35 Orlando delivers breaking news, live events and press conferences, investigations, politics, entertainment, business news and local news stories and updates from Orlando, Orlando metro, and across Florida.
Watch more from FOX 35 on YouTube
Newest videos: https://www.youtube.com/myfoxorlando/videos
Most viewed/viral videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgNn6rfByAM&list=PLzmRitN2dDZvlKw0C1IH3nLFGlbqgvp5C
We Love Florida: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzmRitN2dDZuWecugac4QebPGp5-HZ5XP
Central Florida's True Crime Files: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAxwHLIeahA&list=PLzmRitN2dDZvk9zWypuHs9n38zuwnUSpx
More news stories: http://www.FOX35Orlando.com
Watch FOX 35 News live: https://fox35orlando.com/live
FOX 35 News newsletter: https://www.fox35orlando.com/email
Follow FOX 35 Orlando on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FOX35Orlando
Follow FOX 35 Orlando on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fox35orlando
Follow FOX 35 Orlando on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fox35orlando
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqOj069L8Nc
https://nypost.com/2023/11/30/news/brendan-depas-mom-begs-for-leniency-in-sentencing-for-teacher-attack/
https://www.facebook.com/courttv/videos/brendan-depas-adoptive-mother-begged-a-judge-for-leniency-saying-i-want-my-son-b/1056234325840550/
https://www.courttv.com/news/teen-with-autism-who-attacked-teachers-aide-faces-sentencing/
https://atlantablackstar.com/2023/12/01/mother-of-autistic-teen-who-faces-30-years-for-assaulting-florida-high-school-teacher-pleads-for-mercy/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/mom-of-teen-who-brutally-beat-up-teacher-over-nintendo-switch-begs-for-lenient-sentence/ar-AA1kQldg
https://twitchy.com/amy-curtis/2023/12/02/mom-pleads-for-mercy-for-teen-who-beat-teacher-over-nintendo-switch-n2390374
https://easyreader.org/article/page/nypost/2023/11/30/news/brendan-depas-mom-begs-for-leniency-in-sentencing-for-teacher-attack/