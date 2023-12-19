HERE WE GO AGAIN: The never ending cycle of Globalist Psyops and False Flags continues -- Oil giant BP, Evergreen Line pause all transits through Red Sea

BP and Evergreen Line have suspended shipments passing through the Red Sea amid Yemeni operations.

The British oil giant says all shipments through the Red Sea will be suspended as Yemen's Houthi rebels target vessels in the region. Shipping companies Hapag-Lloyd and Evergreen also also said they'd re-reoute vessels.



Conglomerate oil giant BP is pausing all its Red Sea shipments "until further notice," reports stated on Monday.

The decision was taken as a result of the unstable environment through water canals in the Red Sea, as the Yemeni Resistance declared that any Israeli-affiliated ship going through its waters would be targeted, in an act of solidarity with Palestine.

"The safety and security of our people and those working on our behalf is BP's priority. In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea. We will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region," BP said.

Several other shipping companies have suspended shipments following the Yemeni operations in the waterway. Evergreen Line also paused all shipments going through the Red Sea "until further notice" as well, after revealing that it would no longer import or export Israeli cargo on its ships.

This threatens the Israeli supply chain, as the Red Sea makes one of the most vital routes for oil, fuel, and consumer goods shipments, and "Israel" significantly depends on imports.

The Mediterranean Shipping Company and CMA CGM announced on Saturday they were suspending passage through the Red Sea.

Read More HERE:

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/oil-giant-bp--evergreen-line-pause-all-transits-through-red