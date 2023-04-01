© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SNAFU report - 2023-03-31 (ep 28) - Trump Indicted, Nuke Apocalypse Map, Dumping the USD
SNAFU, BRICS, Ukraine, Fed rates, bank failures, Trump Arrest, Trump indictment, Banking Crisis
----------------------------------------
The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report
Situation Normal All F'd Up
Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.
*** DONATE, support my work:
Venmo: @DrumAtlanta
patreon.com/user?u=70536667
Email:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/
https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540
https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d
Telegram:
https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt
https://t.me/mahangtia
Hour of the Time by Bill Cooper (Mystery Babylon series 1997)
https://rumble.com/c/c-2446730
----------------------------------------
BRICS Dumping the USD & the Banking Crisis:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzI0oyxQ218
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/china-and-brazil-strike-deal-ditch-us-dollar
https://www.theepochtimes.com/why-the-banking-crisis-may-just-be-beginning_5159015.html
https://twitter.com/davidsacks/status/1638957986138959873
https://twitter.com/davidsacks/status/1639398630422630401
Russia, China and WAR
https://twitter.com/kanekoathegreat/status/1639761631512244225
https://twitter.com/kanekoathegreat/status/1639804446346706944
https://twitter.com/kanekoathegreat/status/1639800099823054848
https://nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap/
Trump Indictment:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBr9hgxZiNg
https://twitter.com/HawleyMO/status/1641570056743124993
https://twitter.com/SpeakerMcCarthy/status/1641574001934757889
https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/30/donald-trump-indicted-in-hush-money-payment-case.html
STOP NAZI GAMES:
https://www.brighteon.com/4e3a7f3f-7866-4caf-bc12-608c645d2a26