SNAFU report - 2023-03-31 (ep 28) - Trump Indicted, Nuke Apocalypse Map, Dumping the USD
Mad As Hell: SNAFU Report
Mad As Hell: SNAFU Report
5 views • 04/01/2023

SNAFU report - 2023-03-31 (ep 28) - Trump Indicted, Nuke Apocalypse Map, Dumping the USD
SNAFU, BRICS, Ukraine, Fed rates, bank failures, Trump Arrest, Trump indictment, Banking Crisis


----------------------------------------

The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report

Situation Normal All F'd Up


Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.


*** DONATE, support my work:

Venmo: @DrumAtlanta

patreon.com/user?u=70536667



Email:

[email protected]

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/

https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540

https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d


Telegram:

https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt

https://t.me/mahangtia


Hour of the Time by Bill Cooper (Mystery Babylon series 1997)

https://rumble.com/c/c-2446730


----------------------------------------

BRICS Dumping the USD & the Banking Crisis:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzI0oyxQ218

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/china-and-brazil-strike-deal-ditch-us-dollar

https://www.theepochtimes.com/why-the-banking-crisis-may-just-be-beginning_5159015.html

https://twitter.com/davidsacks/status/1638957986138959873

https://twitter.com/davidsacks/status/1639398630422630401


Russia, China and WAR

https://twitter.com/kanekoathegreat/status/1639761631512244225

https://twitter.com/kanekoathegreat/status/1639804446346706944

https://twitter.com/kanekoathegreat/status/1639800099823054848

https://nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap/


Trump Indictment:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBr9hgxZiNg

https://twitter.com/HawleyMO/status/1641570056743124993

https://twitter.com/SpeakerMcCarthy/status/1641574001934757889

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/30/donald-trump-indicted-in-hush-money-payment-case.html


STOP NAZI GAMES:

https://www.brighteon.com/4e3a7f3f-7866-4caf-bc12-608c645d2a26


Keywords
fed ratesukrainebricsbank failuresbanking crisissnafutrump indictmenttrump arrest
