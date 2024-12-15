Farage & Reform Skyrocket - Massive UK Tractor & Farmer Protests Cont - World News 12/15/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
World News Report: Could Nigel Farage really be the next UK prime minister? Recent polls show Reform set to shake up British politics in an unprecedented move. Over 600 tractors descended upon London to protest the Labor Government's war on farmers. Syria in chaos, what's next? Zelensky rebuffs Viktor Orban's push for Christmas truce. Pro-EU president of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, refuses to step down after losing election. Massive police mobilization at the parliament building in The Republic of Georgia. Anti-EU primer footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili won a landslide victory over the French-born globalist incumbent. All that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/farage-reform-skyrocket/
*NEW!!!* Resistance Chicks General Store with 5 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com
Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney
Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth
Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%