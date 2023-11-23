381) Sabrina Wallace: official declaration after restoration of COSMIC clearance (above top secret)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Psinergy channel. Nov. 21, 2023.
Ml-db-sf : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.23E5FEB3-8B9E-46F3-9C35-5F48EBA674B4:9
COSMIC is an acronym for "Control of Secret Material in an International Command" sourced here:
— Classified information : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Classified_information
— Security clearance : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Security_clearance
Psinergy channel on Telegram : https://t.me/psinergists
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua