The Epistle Of Paul The Apostle To The Romans Part #6-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 1 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we begin our look at the epistle of the apostle Paul to the Romans, and settle in to learn some hardcore, strong meat Bible doctrine. A study in Romans will show us the New Testament doctrines of salvation, redemption, sanctification, justification, predestination, adoption, regeneration, and glorification. Remember the Ethiopian eunuch from our study in the Book of Acts? He got saved with salvation by grace through faith by reading in the book of Isaiah. Another salient point to keep in mind that Paul is the apostle to the Romans, and not Peter as the Roman Catholic church falsely claims he is. There is no biblical record that Peter was ever in Rome.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: Chapter 6 in the book of Romans is all about the sanctification of the believer as they now seek to navigate this new Christian life they have been born again into. Paul is very clear about the necessity of battling sin on a daily basis, this is the ‘good fight’ of the believer, one that never ends until the day we meet the Lord Jesus Christ face to face. Strong meat for sure.