WORLD PEACE & LIGHT CONFERENCE WITH DR. ANGEL FERNANDEZ! (Part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WORLD PEACE & LIGHT CONFERENCE DR. ANGEL FERNANDEZ! (Part 2)
Hello Friends! On my Out of this World Radio show for Saturday, July 13th, 2024 from 11:30 am to 1 pm Pacific Time, I interview Dr. Angel Fernandez who will talk about his fantastic Peace and Light Conference on August 23,24, & 25, 2024. paxluxmundi.net We talk about time and astral travel, other worlds and ET civilizations, and our bright, beautiful future! I hope you all can listen to this Out of this World Radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com