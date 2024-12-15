BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Έκτακτες ειδήσεις -Breaking News
DAIMONES
DAIMONES
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 6 months ago

Ακούμε με την κατάλληλη φαρμακευτική ενίσχυση (γιατί δεν ακούγεται με τίποτε ο Νικολάκης) ενός Lexotanil ή ενός Xanax (που η Καλυψώ η Μάγισσα τα έχει για καραμέλες), τον κηρυγματικό λόγο του γνωστού Ευφρόσυνου-Αφρόσυνου-Νικολάκη (πόσα ονόματα έχεις πιά?). Ας ελπίσουμε, ο δρόμος για το Ψυχιατρείο να είναι όλο και πιό κοντά, μέρα με την μέρα, ώρα με την ώρα. Ούτως η άλλως, η μέρα εκείνη δεν θ'αργήσει...

We listen with the appropriate pharmaceutical enhancement (because Nikolakis suck) of a Lexotanil or a Xanax (which Calypso the Witch has them for candy), the preachy speech of the well-known Euphrosynos-Aphrosynos-Nikolakis (how many names do you have now?). Hopefully, the road to the Psychiatric Hospital is getting closer and closer, day by day, hour by hour. After all, that day won't be long in coming..

Keywords
newschurchgreeceheresykoropiefrosynoskalypsodimitriadiillegal cultnikos gegios
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy