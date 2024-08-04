IOF bombed tents of displaced people inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, resulting in 3 deaths and over 18 injuries so far - last night

💥Gaza's Government Media Office reports that the Israeli occupation forces bombed tents of displaced people inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, resulting in 3 deaths and over 18 injuries so far. This was last night, Aug 3rd.

Also:

Hebrew Channel 13:

At least 5 rockets fell in the latest shelling from the Gaza Strip on the outskirts of the city of Ashdod. Aug 4th.





