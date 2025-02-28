Dr. Pierre Kory: The vast majority of "long Covid" patients are actually "long vax" patients

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"If you look at my practice, maybe 1,200 patients, 70% are long vax, not long Covid. Meaning all of their issues... started after the vaccine."
"There's this constant burying of the role of the vaccine in what's befallen society... But a good portion of society is now questioning not only whether the agencies are telling the truth when they make these proclamations, but you can see it in their hesitancy to get the boosters."
"Those numbers are plummeting. So I do think that people are slowly becoming aware."
