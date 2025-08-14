BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"The 1916 Project: Official First Trailer" https://the1916project.com/
Calvary Bible Baptist Barrow
Calvary Bible Baptist Barrow
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 1 month ago

From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=it_7AO6tfLs.  "🎥 How did society fall so far? It wasn’t an accident.

🔍The 1916 Project blows open the hidden history of the secular moral revolution that began over a century ago. This biblically-anchored film connects the dots to expose the destructive ideas that shape our progressive cultural landscape.

Releasing in Fall 2024 and touring in churches across America this summer, this film reveals the pivotal moments of change and the academics and activists bent on turning society upside down. But most importantly, it's a wakeup call for the Church in America.

There is hope and power when we unite together. A Resistance is Rising.

🙏Host a screening at your church: https://the1916project.com/

🤝Donate for distribution of the film: https://the1916project.com/

🌹Learn more about The White Rose Resistance: https://thewhiterose.life/

🗣Get a feel for our community: https://allies.thewhiterose.life/home

📚Learn more about Seth Gruber: https://sethgruber.com

📅Attend a Church screening: https://the1916project.com/attend/

More about The White Rose Resistance

Our purpose is to educate and expose culture to the evil of abortion until every person has the right to be born. WE WORK WITH CHRISTIANS to educate, equip, and inspire the American church to accomplish her spiritual duty of ending the greatest injustice of our time."

Keywords
whiteabortionlifeparenthoodplannedproliferesistanceprojectthesethrosegrubersangermargaret196
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy