Fight the Good Fight
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
31 views • 11 months ago

Triumph -Fight The Good Fight
Video done on/around: October ‎17, ‎2008

Lyrics: The days grow shorter and the nights are getting long, Feels like we're running out of time, Every day it seems much harder tellin' right from wrong, You got to read between the lines

Don't get discouraged, don't be afraid, we can, Make it through another day, Make it worth the price we pay

The Good Book says it's better to give than to receive, I do my best to do my part, Nothin' in my pockets I got nothin' up my sleeve, I keep my magic in my heart

Keep up your spirit, keep up your faith, baby, I am counting on you, You know what you've got to do

Chorus: Fight the good fight every moment, Every minute every day, Fight the good fight every moment, It's your only way

All your life you've been waiting for your chance, Where you'll fit into the plan, But you're the master of your own destiny, So give and take the best that you can

You think a little more money will buy your soul some rest, You'd better think of something, else instead, You're so afraid of being honest with yourself, You'd better take a look inside your head

Nothing is easy, nothing good is free, But I can tell you where to start, Take a look inside your heart, There's an answer in your heart

Chorus..
Every moment of your lifetime, Every minute every day, Fight the good fight every moment, Make it worth the price we pay

childrenspiritsoulresthopepricenightdaystriumphfight the good fight
