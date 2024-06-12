© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Triumph -Fight The Good Fight
Video done on/around: October 17, 2008
Lyrics: The days grow shorter and the nights are getting long, Feels like we're running out of time, Every day it seems much harder tellin' right from wrong, You got to read between the lines
Don't get discouraged, don't be afraid, we can, Make it through another day, Make it worth the price we pay
The Good Book says it's better to give than to receive, I do my best to do my part, Nothin' in my pockets I got nothin' up my sleeve, I keep my magic in my heart
Keep up your spirit, keep up your faith, baby, I am counting on you, You know what you've got to do
Chorus: Fight the good fight every moment, Every minute every day, Fight the good fight every moment, It's your only way
All your life you've been waiting for your chance, Where you'll fit into the plan, But you're the master of your own destiny, So give and take the best that you can
You think a little more money will buy your soul some rest, You'd better think of something, else instead, You're so afraid of being honest with yourself, You'd better take a look inside your head
Nothing is easy, nothing good is free, But I can tell you where to start, Take a look inside your heart, There's an answer in your heart
Chorus..
Every moment of your lifetime, Every minute every day, Fight the good fight every moment, Make it worth the price we pay