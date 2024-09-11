BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rest in Peace, USD: The End of America's Dominance
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
391 followers
119 views • 8 months ago

Rest in Peace, USD: The End of America's Dominance | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The Amazon Rain Forest takes care of itself through small bush fires thus avoiding a massive fire which can take down the forest. In contrast, the Federal Reserve has been dousing the ‘economic bush fires’ for decades by raining liquidity, and in the process, pushing the USA towards an inferno i.e. the "Greater Depression".

Shan compares the economic progress under the gold standard and the current monetary system prevailing since 1971. He effectively establishes that the US dollar is on fragile foundations which in the long run will lead to a collapse in its purchasing power. Of essence is the thesis that NOW is that “long run”.

"RIP USD" is an invitation to look beyond the horizon, to question the presumed permanence of established institutions and to consider what lies beyond the reign of currencies and central banks.

Watch this video on Rest in Peace, USD: The End of America's Dominance, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Rest in Peace, USD: The End of America's Dominance.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

gold silver david morgan the morgan report
