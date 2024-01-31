Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Divine Father creates both good and evil. Does evil have a place in creation?
channel image
The Last Harvest
3 Subscribers
4 views
Published a month ago

Join Damien Dumar in a thought-provoking exploration of The Divine Father's role in creating both good and evil.


In this captivating snippet from his talk on the book 'The Last Harvest,' Damien raises profound questions about the existence and purpose of evil in creation. Delve deeper into this philosophical journey by watching the full video, available now. Gain new perspectives and insights into the intricate balance of forces in 'The Last Harvest.'


Purchase your copy on Amazon:


https://www.amazon.com/Last-Harvest-L...


Visit the webpage: https://thelastharvest.info


Follow us on Rumble:https://rumble.com/v305e4n-the-last-h...


 Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...


Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_last_ha...


#aliens #amazonbooks #apocalypse #bloodtypes #humanity #goodvsevil #thelastharvest

Keywords
bookevilalienshumanityconspiracyapocalypsegoodhuman race

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket