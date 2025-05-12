Trump’s SHOCKING Turn Against Netanyahu! Is It Real? w/ Catherine Austin Fitts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reports are emerging that President Donald Trump has cut off communication with Benjamin Netanyahu over concerns that the Israeli Prime Minister is seeking to manipulate Trump into pursuing policies beneficial to Israel but not the United States. Trump has recently been accused even by allies of abandoning his “America First” stance in favor of a more “Israel First” approach.
Jimmy and former HUD Assistant Director Catherine Austin Fitts discuss what will need to happen to demonstrate whether this break with Israel is real or just so much talk.
Catherine Austin Fitts on Twitter: https://x.com/solari_the
Catherine Austin Fitts’ website: https://solari.com/
Mirrored - The Jimmy Dore Show
