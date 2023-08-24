X22 REPORT Ep. 3147a - As The Elections Get Closer The Economy Is Going To Get Worse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3147a - August 23, 2023
As The Elections Get Closer The Economy Is Going To Get Worse
The more the [WEF] does to push their agenda the worse it gets for them. The German economy is breaking down and the people are being brought to the precipice. The same thing is happening in the US, as we approach the 2024 election the economy is going to get worse and the people are going to see the liars.
