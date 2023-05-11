BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vreemdelingen & asielbeleid & Ontwikkelingen rondom het coronavirus/pandemische paraatheid 10-5-2023
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
9 views • 05/11/2023

Volledige versie (6 uur uploadlimiet op Brighteon):

https://rumble.com/v2n7kkg-vreemdelingen-and-asielbeleid-and-ontwikkelingen-rondom-het-coronaviruspand.html

Als u mij wilt steunen kan dat via: https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip Of Skype mij: prologic999 

Gene editing: overhyped or unstoppable tide? | Evaluate https://www.evaluate.com/vantage/articles/analysis/spotlight/gene-editing-overhyped-or-unstoppable-tide OpenAI's ChatGPT Powered by Human Contractors Paid $15 Per Hour https://gizmodo.com/chatgpt-openai-ai-contractors-15-dollars-per-hour-1850415474 Agenda van 10 mei 2023 | Tweede Kamer der Staten-Generaal https://www.tweedekamer.nl/debat_en_vergadering Vreemdelingen- en asielbeleid | Tweede Kamer der Staten-Generaal https://www.tweedekamer.nl/debat_en_vergadering/commissievergaderingen/details?id=2022A10330 Ontwikkelingen rondom het coronavirus/pandemische paraatheid | Tweede Kamer der Staten-Generaal https://www.tweedekamer.nl/debat_en_vergadering/commissievergaderingen/details?id=2022A10257 Gene Drive Organisms | ETC Group https://etcgroup.org/content/gene-drive-organisms Genomics & Biotechnology | ETC Group https://etcgroup.org/issues/genomics-biotechnology Driven to Extinction | ETC Group https://etcgroup.org/content/driven-extinction Gene Drive organisms: Destructive and Uncontrollable | ETC Group https://etcgroup.org/content/gene-drive-organisms-destructive-and-uncontrollable 170 Global Groups Call for Moratorium on New Genetic Extinction Technology at UN Convention | https://www.etcgroup.org/content/160-global-groups-call-moratorium-new-genetic-extinction-technology-un-convention Gene drive - Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive#Bioethics_concerns Gene drive - Wikipedia, 2016 version IMMUNIZING AND REVERSAL DRIVES: http://web.archive.org/web/20160121141003/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics COVID-19 Mortality Risk Correlates Inversely with Vitamin D3 Status, and a Mortality Rate Close to Zero Could Theoretically Be Achieved at 50 ng/mL 25(OH)D3: Results of a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - PMC https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8541492/ Vitamin D, other everyday vitamins could counter coronavirus effects: report | Fox News https://www.foxnews.com/health/vitamin-d-other-everyday-vitamins-could-counter-coronavirus-effects-report [Suppression of nonspecific resistance of the body under the effect of extremely high frequency electromagnetic radiation of low intensity] - PubMed https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11855293/ 5G NR frequency bands - Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5G_NR_frequency_bands CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study - The Jerusalem Post https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-712930 Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/ CRISPR-Cas9 editing of the arginine–vasopressin V1a receptor produces paradoxical changes in social behavior in Syrian hamsters | PNAS https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2121037119 PERFECT SOCIETY - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@perfectsociety2442/streams Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHgGnHlvhB0 Forum voor Democratie - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@ForumDemocratie/videos Liefde, vrijheid, geen dictatuur - Fakkelprotest Groningen - 29 januari 2022 - Vismarkt - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6AoP3a1_ww Liefde Vrijheid Geen Dictatuur ! 01.08.2021 Demonstratie #protest #mars Freedom For All - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=om1g2iy8wSo Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/ Massive Israeli Study Comes to Bombshell Conclusion About Natural COVID Immunity https://www.westernjournal.com/massive-israeli-study-comes-bombshell-conclusion-natural-covid-immunity/ Omicron Variant May End Up Saving Lives - WSJ https://www.wsj.com/articles/omicron-variant-may-end-up-saving-lives-infection-antibodies-spread-sick-covid-19-coronavirus-hospitalization-death-vaccine-11641153969 Bacteria is growing on your mask | WPEC https://cbs12.com/news/local/bacteria-is-growing-on-your-mask Klimaat Climategate Wetenschapsjournalisten Energie CO2 https://www.climategate.nl/ Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations At 400 PPM Are Still Dangerously Low For Life On Earth https://notrickszone.com/2013/05/17/atmospheric-co2-concentrations-at-400-ppm-are-still-dangerously-low-for-life-on-earth/ Life on Earth was nearly doomed by too little CO2 – Watts Up With That? https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/06/30/life-on-earth-was-nearly-doomed-by-too-little-co2/

Keywords
gatesnederlandsworld economic forumresetpolitiekwefnieuwstweede kamerfvdbaudetleugenaarmaatregelenschwabmassamoordcyberaanvalpandemie verdraggecontroleerde oppositienieuwe wereld ordekuiperskindermoordenaarmassamoordenaarontvolkingsbeleidduurzaamheiddebattenthierry baudet fvd asielbeleid
