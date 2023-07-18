BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Interview with an UFOLOGIST ( the Dr. Wilbur Allen interview)
The Hips News Channel
The Hips News Channel
39 views • 07/18/2023

Dr. Wilbur Allen ufologist is featured on this show.Dr. Allen will speak about his 1st encounter at the young age of 5yrs.


As he breaks down his experiences and learns how to professionally create a specific lens to capture footage and document Accounts of UAP’s


From working with the top Esteemed individuals such as Dr. Mitchell, Buzz Aldrin, Dr. Neil Armstrong and Legendary Stephen Hawkins.


With his many appearances on NBC, CBS, Fox, National geographics, and the history channel just to name a few. Along with the author of several books a close encounter series.


In depth interview and detail questions that everyone’s interested and really Anxious to know but afraid to ask.



http://ufodc.com/


https://www.youtube.com/live/bQo08JRY0iM?feature=share


https://www.youtube.com/live/oOFv7zF9JAA?feature=share


https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCuqTPV--riy8EYrLGSo26fg?noapp=1


https://youtube.com/shorts/if7iAT00Gp0?feature=share


https://youtu.be/qlDanVDzZL4


https://www.youtube.com/live/oOFv7zF9JAA?feature=

Keywords
ufofoxextraterrestrialclose encounterscbsufologistnbcuaphipsnews
