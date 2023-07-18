Interview with an UFOLOGIST ( the Dr. Wilbur Allen interview)

Dr. Wilbur Allen ufologist is featured on this show.Dr. Allen will speak about his 1st encounter at the young age of 5yrs.





As he breaks down his experiences and learns how to professionally create a specific lens to capture footage and document Accounts of UAP’s





From working with the top Esteemed individuals such as Dr. Mitchell, Buzz Aldrin, Dr. Neil Armstrong and Legendary Stephen Hawkins.





With his many appearances on NBC, CBS, Fox, National geographics, and the history channel just to name a few. Along with the author of several books a close encounter series.





In depth interview and detail questions that everyone’s interested and really Anxious to know but afraid to ask.









http://ufodc.com/





https://www.youtube.com/live/bQo08JRY0iM?feature=share





https://www.youtube.com/live/oOFv7zF9JAA?feature=share





https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCuqTPV--riy8EYrLGSo26fg?noapp=1





https://youtube.com/shorts/if7iAT00Gp0?feature=share





https://youtu.be/qlDanVDzZL4





https://www.youtube.com/live/oOFv7zF9JAA?feature=