BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Spirit of Pentecost | The Feast of Weeks | Holy Spirit Outpouring | Start of New Covenent Gospel
Crossing Jordan Ministries
Crossing Jordan Ministries
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 05/28/2023

There is great evidence from scripture that the Feast of First Fruits and the Pentecost or Feast of Weeks were always on the first day of the week, which is Sunday. In 2023 Pentecost lines up exactly correctly. It is 50 days from Easter which should really have the name changed to Feast of First Fruits. The Bible tells us in I Corinthians 15 that Jesus rose from the dead as the First Fruit.

This day should be honored and celebrated like Memorial Day, 4th of July, or any other major holiday because Acts chapter 2 tells us that this day is when the Holy Spirit came upon Peter and the other Apostles. Pentecost was the new beginning of the entire Christian Gospel ministry. From that day forward the world has been changed. Get excited and share this video with everyone you know.

Please Subscribe to our Channel and share this video with everyone you know.

Main Website: https://crossingjordan.com/

E-commerce Store Link Is: https://crossingjordan.com/shop

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crossingjordan77

Twitter: https://twitter.com/crossingjordan8

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crossing.jordan777/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/crossingjordan/

Keywords
gospelholy spiritpentecostfeast of weeksnew covenentstart of church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy