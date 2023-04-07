This Is Not An Accident

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pure, Unadulterated Evil: The War On Masculinity
* A sign of the end of times?
* Past is prologue.
* We are not learning from history; we’re repeating the same mistakes.
* The good news: this creates a rebound effect.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 7 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2gsqhk-the-trans-agenda-exposed-ep.-1986-04072023.html