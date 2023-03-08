BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VP Harris REVEALS True Disdain for Conservatives
1 view • 03/08/2023

My Catholic Red Pill

March 7, 2023

(Note: VP Harris is only capable in manifesting a demonic cackle in response to serious questions and concerns. There is no soul there because souls cannot occupy a clone. I am sure tax payers fund these secret cloning labs. In this case the technology has clearly failed, including clone Biden. Not sure what actual consciousness occupies these bad malfunctioning copies, but the US public deserves a full refund. See my cloning info and links below. Thanks, Marcum)

Mirrored - Fair Use (share)

March 7th, 2023.

American Center for Law and Justice

https://rumble.com/v2c3gie-sekulow-live.html

CLONING 🧬👥

(Note: The secrets are out. Selling your soul gives authority to clone and control you. Soon they will not be able to walk down the streets (including pro-genocide Catholic leadership/priests). The mainstream media (MSM)/Vatican are all complicit in design, not only for hiding the reality of child trafficking (adrenochrome), but supporting the C19 genocide narrative. They are all demon-controlled MK-Ultra/Clones or demon possessed shapeshifting reptoids or blackmailed for their deeds. Humans do not act or think this way. Once you know this fact everything fits. The lizard-brain mentality trait is now easy to spot, plus those possessed cannot deviate from the exposed demonic global hive-mind narrative. Proof- Total systematic cancelling of the good Priests/Ministers and anti-vaxx doctors/nurses. They need us, but we sure as hell do not need these psychopathic nutjobs or the Soros/Antifa/WEF/UN/NWO/Commie/Francis agenda and the Great Reset global hive-mind BS, plus there are more of us. Think! How else could this evil plan been orchestrated if not through a single global coordinated satanic hive-mind? Pray for all the removed/canceled good priests, doctors and nurses! Marcum)

“Everybody you see on TV, about 90% are a clone, a synthetic robotoid or a soul scalped person.” (From my archive of censored or banned videos) Hint: Think Biden, Pelosi, Schiff, Trudeau, RINOs, woke (pope?)

https://rumble.com/v1e8dkt-soul-scalping-possesion-taking-over-human-bodies-please-see-description-for.html


Special Forces Seize Deep State Cloning Lab in Alaska

https://realrawnews.com/2023/01/special-forces-seize-deep-state-cloning-lab-in-alaska/


Military Arrests Deep State “Cloning Scientist”

https://realrawnews.com/2023/01/military-arrests-deep-state-cloning-scientist/


Special Forces Destroy Deep State Cloning Lab

https://realrawnews.com/2022/12/special-forces-destroy-deep-state-cloning-lab/


Human Cloning 2022 Pt 1: Narrated by Donald Marshall (Forced Vaxxed - Why not forced Cloning?)

https://rumble.com/v2a7aog-human-cloning-2022-pt-1-narrated-by-donald-marshall-forced-vaxxed-why-not-f.html


Jack Black Said He Sold His Soul To The Devil (Forced Vaxxed - Why not forced Cloning? see descript)

https://rumble.com/v2a7e06-jack-black-said-he-sold-his-soul-to-the-devil-forced-vaxxed-why-not-forced-.html


Jack Black “They Kill You If You Try And Walk Away And Clone You”

https://rumble.com/v2a7j2e-jack-black-they-kill-you-if-you-try-and-walk-away-and-clone-you-forced-vaxx.html


Secret Underground Government Cloning Facilities In Real Life. 🧬👥

https://rumble.com/v2a83ns-secret-underground-government-cloning-facilities-in-real-life.-links-in-des.html


Kid Buu Says He's a 2nd Generation Clone that Escaped from Cloning Facility

https://rumble.com/v2a86b8-kid-buu-says-hes-a-2nd-generation-clone-that-escaped-from-cloning-facility-.html


Human Cloning 2022 Pt 2: Narrated by Yash Qaraah

https://rumble.com/v2a8np2-human-cloning-2022-pt-2-narrated-by-yash-qaraah-please-see-related-links-in.html


Think! What consciousness (entity) or hive-mind controls the clone? Marcum


(LOTS more links and telegram info at source site - Brighteon has 3000 character limit)


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2c6abq-vp-harris-reveals-true-disdain-for-conservatives.html

Keywords
current eventsconservativesvice presidentharriscacklesekulowdisdain
