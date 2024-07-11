BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sullivan says that Killing Civilians on a Sevastopol Beach with American Weapons is good Success
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Jake "Al-Qaeda is on our side in Syria" Sullivan says that killing civilians on a Sevastopol (Crimea) beach with American weapons is good success.

Adding:

The White House stated that the USA does not intend to reconsider restrictions on strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine deep into Russia.

According to the statement, the USA also believes that Ukraine should independently handle air defense operations and protect its airspace without relying on the involvement of third countries.

It is noteworthy that at the NATO summit, Ukraine requested Washington to lift restrictions on the range of strikes with Western weapons against the Russian Federation. Ukraine also proposed starting to shoot down Russian missiles attacking Western Ukraine from Polish territory.

Yesterday, Polish Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland, Vladislav Koshinyak-Kamyshe stated that Poland will not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine without NATO's consent, fearing escalation with Russia.



