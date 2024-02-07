Dr. Bryan ARDIS. How to REVERSE ASTHMA.

How to Reverse Asthma. "I have found nothing more powerful at getting rid of asthma attacks than treating the heart." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis



"I had a daughter named Savannah, who actually was diagnosed with asthma right when she was born. And we were told she would have asthma for the rest of her life. And we were able to help her cure herself of asthma at the age of three and a half years old. And she has never had an asthma inhaler that she's ever owned since she was three years old. She's now 19 years old. She's never needed a nebulizer. She's never needed to use a humidifier, she's never had to have treatment for asthma of any kind. Whether it's allopathic medicine or alternative medicine, we don't have to treat her and we don't have to give her supplements to treat her whatsoever since she was three and a half years old. And it took ONE YEAR TO REVERSE her asthma completely to where she never had to do anything to try to manage it, manage it ever again. But before that, she had 12 asthma attacks a day on average, from the time she was born till she was two and a half years old. And we did try all the albuterol inhalers and nebulizers...And that's what I set out for three years to find with someone who could help me do that. And we found them. So there is a CURE FOR ASTHMA. I've already done it with my own kid..."

"...you do NOT have asthma because you are deficient in a corticosteroid. I know it helps. But that is not why you're sick and why you have asthma. The majority of people that have asthma have a heart problem. The heart and the lungs are basically ONE ORGAN. If the heart is in spasm, the lungs and blood vessels are going to be in spasm. And then the whole lung is going to go into spasm. This is what we found with my daughter to reverse her asthma that she had since birth... When she was born they injected her because she was six weeks early [premature], they inject her with a drug in the Neonatal ICU, without my permission. And that drug has a side effect to damage heart muscle cells, and create a scenario like MYOCARDITIS, or SCARRING of the heart. And when the heart struggles from then on, there's a published side effect of the drug they used to inflate the lungs of newborns in hospitals. When babies are born premature, like my daughter was ...the lungs are the last things to develop. So if they come early, sometimes their lungs aren't fully inflated. You'll know it because the baby will come up and won't be able to breathe, or only half the lungs are breathing...and they'll turn purple. [In] the ICU [they] give them a shot of a drug that makes the heart beat harder and faster to inflate the lungs with blood flow. That drug works, but the drug damages heart muscle tissue to cause asthma. And yes, the drug ... they're giving to every child in America born premature, [and] America has more premature babies than any other country in the world. When that happens, and they inject your baby with that drug, it damages the heart as a side effect and they will have [asthma] forever, unless you fix it. Asthma or upper respiratory problems, reoccurring pneumonia or RSV symptoms, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) symptoms over and over and over..."

"There are products that HEAL THE HEART from the damage of this drug to REVERSE ASTHMA. I have found nothing more powerful at getting rid of asthma attacks than treating the heart. What is the heart typically need? B vitamins, organic B vitamins, what else does the heart need? Things like Ubiquinol or CoQ10. The heart also needs healthy fats like fatty acids, omega threes are a great source for the heart. The heart also becomes deficient in copper as a result of the trauma of the drug. So a copper deficiency leads to a weak heart. So these are some of the things you should consider..."

