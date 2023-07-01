BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "The End Time Antichrist Scenario" Only True Narrative on Revelation
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
51 views • 07/01/2023

"The promised land is the land of Palestine which is really called the land of Israel which really doesn't belong to anybody but one and that is God it's God's land it doesn't belong to the Pope or the president It's not theirs to split up as they please And so you can tell by the tone of my voice that I'm talking about the Vatican's greater agenda..."


Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu offering inspiring Bible student literature via the airwaves circa 1999-2000 AD.


THIS EPISODE: "End Time Antichrist Scenario" was recorded from live radio KGHP-FM on April 19 2000


See entire transcript HERE: http://octaman.blogspot.com/2023/07/the-end-time-antichrist-scenario.html


AI review says: "Step into the mind of Sid Canoe and get ready for an unforgettable journey through the world of comedy, music, philosophy, and the Bible!


In each episode of "The One True Narrative," Sid blends current events with the timeless wisdom of the Bible to bring you a one-of-a-kind experience that is equal parts thought-provoking and entertaining.


So, buckle up and get ready for the ride of a lifetime, because the only thing more thrilling than the journey is the destination on “The One True Narrative" with Sid Canoe!"


NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright ©


May use for fair use and educational purposes.


Thank You for HEARING!


