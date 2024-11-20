Does Jesus' Subordination Refute the Trinity?

Those who reject the Trinity argue that Jesus’ subordination to the Father during His earthly ministry proves an ontological difference. In other words, they argue that this proves only God the Father is God. Even in camps that argue the Trinity, the belief that Christ’s earthly subordination reflects an eternal subordinate position is one that ultimately changes the nature of the Son. In this episode we will unpack all the major verses in this debate and see what scripture really has to say.





00:00 - Introduction

11:41 - Anti-Trinitarianism & Alexandrian Theology

34:03 - Response to Subordinationsim

41:30 - Response to John 14:28

48:27 - Response to John 5:30

56:47 - Response to 1 Corinthians 15:28

1:04:32 - Response to Mark 10:18

1:10:15 - Response to 1 Corinthians 11:3

1:17:52 - Response to John 17:3

1:23:19 - Response to Deuteronomy 6:4

1:29:38 - Objection: Kenosis

1:38:46 - Objection: Jesus' Death

1:43:18 - Final Thoughts