Does Jesus' Subordination Refute the Trinity?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Those who reject the Trinity argue that Jesus’ subordination to the Father during His earthly ministry proves an ontological difference. In other words, they argue that this proves only God the Father is God. Even in camps that argue the Trinity, the belief that Christ’s earthly subordination reflects an eternal subordinate position is one that ultimately changes the nature of the Son. In this episode we will unpack all the major verses in this debate and see what scripture really has to say.
✅ Stay Connected ✅
✅ Watch Ad Free ✅
✅ Download ALL My Content ✅
🦊 Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat) 🦊
https://substack.com/chat/1988794
✝️ Statement of Faith ✝️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith
📢 Read My Testimony 📢
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian
🙏 Support My Work 🙏
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work
🕒 Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends 🕒
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work
❤️ Encouragement & The Gospel ❤️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement
---------------------------------------
📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖
---------------------------------------
How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide
The Great Delusion:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion
Learn the Truth About the End Times:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series
Learn the Truth About the Trinity:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series
Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series
Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series
Learn the Truth About Cosmology:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series
Learn the Truth About Satan:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually
Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d
Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle
Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot
Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54
Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery
Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer
Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop
1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah
Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy
The Heliocentric Conspiracy
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy
Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85
Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in
00:00 - Introduction
11:41 - Anti-Trinitarianism & Alexandrian Theology
34:03 - Response to Subordinationsim
41:30 - Response to John 14:28
48:27 - Response to John 5:30
56:47 - Response to 1 Corinthians 15:28
1:04:32 - Response to Mark 10:18
1:10:15 - Response to 1 Corinthians 11:3
1:17:52 - Response to John 17:3
1:23:19 - Response to Deuteronomy 6:4
1:29:38 - Objection: Kenosis
1:38:46 - Objection: Jesus' Death
1:43:18 - Final Thoughts