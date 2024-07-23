Unless America Repents : War, Famine & Cannibalism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Bible and throughout man's history there have been times of war followed by famine causing starvation. The results will be devastating, whether it is war, cyber attack, or the Grid shutdown. We cannot pretend no longer. Unless there is a real repentance and the Nation turns to the Lord, we are finished. Trump needs to call the nation to repentance.