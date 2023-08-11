© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JOHN STOSSEL | How Climate “Science” Got Hijacked by Alarmists: Judith Curry
The media insist a “scientific consensus” says climate change is a crisis.
“It’s a manufactured consensus,” researcher Judith Curry tells me.
Curry knows—she once spread alarm about climate change.
Now she reveals the nefarious ways “the science” is corrupted.
