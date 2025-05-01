BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fallen angel are demon-possessing ancestors to molest Christians to put MPD pervert demons into them
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
505 followers
156 views • 4 months ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2025). Satan Lucifer's fallen angels are demon-possessing pastors and ancestors to molest their descendants, in order to molest people who will become Christians in the future, so that they can place "Multiple Personality Disorder" various demon spirits into their bodies to manipulate their minds, and addict them to drugs & alcohol, and try to make them commit suicide, and pervert their sexual lives, and to try to make them prison inmates, and to stop their future ministries for God and stop their defending of humanity. 1 John 5:18 “We know that everyone who has been born of God does not keep on sinning, but he who was begotten of God protects him, and the evil one does not touch him.” Isaiah 49:25-26 says, “But this is what YHWH says: ‘Yes, captives will be taken from warriors, and plunder retrieved from the fierce; will contend with those who contend with you, and your children I will save. I will make your oppressors eat their own flesh; they will be drunk on their own blood, as with wine. Then all mankind will know that I, YHWH, am your Savior, your Redeemer, the Mighty One of Jacob.’” Psalm 91:1-8 says, “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.  I will say of YHWH, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’ Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence. He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart. You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day, nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness, nor the plague that destroys at midday. A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you. You will only observe with your eyes and see the punishment of the wicked.”


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

Tags:

 

