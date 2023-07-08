NIGHT SHADOWS 07072023 -- 777 and the UN Global Control Over a 7-Year Plan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 7, 2023 is a 777 number, a series of "completes" indicating that we are on the verge of Daniel's 70th Week, and confirming it is a brand-new UN plan to take-over the world with a 7-YEAR PLAN. Why would they issue a 7-year plan for a total takeover of Earth, and at the same time the UN's WHO has a "plan" for total takeover of your health, which means total control over every aspect of life, including GUN CONTROL. Then we have the war in Ukraine and rumors of Ukraine causing a major radiation leak to bring NATO into the conflict. So far, we have no more news regarding that event - and then Earth changes abound, and the UN is saying we need a global control over everything, which includes all outdoor activities, such as cook-outs and cars, and 5 minute cities and more...
