Phantasy Star II (1989, Mega Drive), part 1

Phantasy Star II (known as Phantasy Star II - Kaerazaru Toki no Owari ni in Japan) is a role-playing game developed by sega and published by Sega (in North America, Europe and Australia), Koeran company Samsung (in Korea) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). The game was later re-released as part of compilations and as a download title.



Phantasy Star II has a sci-fi scenario and takes place 1000 years after the events of the first game. The planet Algo has been under control by a supercomputer called Mother Brain which uses weather control and other technologies to make and keep the planet habitable. Mother Brain takes care of almost anything for the humans, which has made them soft. But one day, more and more monsters appear, after an incident at a biolab. You take the role of a young agent called Rolf who is tasked to search the biolab for any files to find out what has caused the spread of the monsters. Naturally, this task is only the beginning of a much bigger adventure.

