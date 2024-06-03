RT News June 3, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 3, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Russia’s military says Ukraine has lost about 200 soldiers in one day amid intense fighting in the Kharkov region. RT’s Igor Zhdanov examines some of the equipment left behind by Kiev’s forces. As the US and Germany let Ukraine use their long-range weapons in Kharkov to strike deep within Russia. Europe finds itself divided over fears of a broader conflict. South Africa’s president calls on all political forces in the country to work together as his ruling ANC party has lost its majority and is now seeking to form a coalition government. Israel is reported to have struck a refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least six civilians, all of whom were women and children.