RODNEY DANGERFIELD STEALS THE SHOW 🎭 AT THE OSCARS (1987) [DEDICATED TO JOE RIZOLI 🪦 RIP, BROTHER]
Published 24 days ago

Taking a wee break from the maelstrom of the ANACALYPSIS that is occuring...plus: does Rodney have any interesting things to say...?


UPDATE: Joe Rizoli of the HOAXBUSTERS has passed on 🪦 blessings to you, brother


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cs2FFItnOZk


In 1987, Rodney Dangerfield presented the Oscar for Best Makeup during the 59th Academy Awards, but not without delivering a few of his classic one-liners first.


https://open.substack.com/pub/kirbysommers/p/leslie-wexners-connection-to-the


https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/john-podesta-succeed-john-kerry-us-climate-envoy-rcna136646

joe rizolivictorias secretleslie wexnerrodney dangerfieldjohn skippy podesta1987 oscar awards

