The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 01.25.24 | Moses & Aaron, Disease X, De-Dollarization, Witch Doctors At the World Economic Forum, Surveillance Under the Skin & More!!!!

FACT #1 -
Peter Navarro | Navarro Sentenced to 4 Months In Prison As a Political Prisoner!!! | One of the Chief Architects of the TRUMP Administration's Economy & the Man Who Stood Up to Fauci & China Has Been Sentenced to 4 Months In Prison!!! - https://rumble.com/v49ajvl-peter-navarro-navarro-sentenced-to-4-months-in.html
See Mark 13: 8-10 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark%2013&version=KJV
FACT #2 - Witch Doctor | Witch Doctor At the 2024 World Economic Forum? + World Economic Forum 2024 Highlights Including: Disease X, New World Order, The Next Pandemic, AI Can Shrink the Time It Takes to Get That Vaccine to a Month, We Owned the News - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v48ymdc-witch-doctor-witch-doctor-at-the-2024-world-economic-forum.html
See Matthew 24: 7 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2024&version=KJV
FACT #3 - Central Bank Digital Currencies | "As Your President I Will Never Allow the Creation of a Creation Bank Digital Currency." - The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump | Central Bank Digital Currencies EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 20 MIN
See Revelation 13:16-18 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013%3A16-18&version=KJV
FACT #4 - Vivek Ramaswamy | "Vivek Ramaswamy Is the Guy Who Funded Arbutus & Acuitas. So We Have a Republican Candidate for President Who Is Using for His Campaign Money He Made On His Interest In Every Shot That Was Delivered." - Dr. David Martin - WATCH - https://x.com/TheClayClark/status/1749754227319079387?s=20
