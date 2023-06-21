You All Have Been Sold Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Inc: The Swamp Is For Sale
* What do China, Hunter Biden, Blackrock, Larry Fink and wokeism have in common?
* Is Joe [Bidan] a paid asset for the Chinese Communist Party and committing acts of treason?
* The evidence is a little suspicious!
* Perverse incentives are everywhere.
* Everything — and nearly everyone — is for sale.
* Follow the $.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2vikgr-explosive-undercover-video-shows-how-the-swamp-is-for-sale-ep.-2036-0621202.html