A Mugshot Goes Viral, and Facemasks May Return
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
397 views • 08/28/2023
In today’s edition of The New American TV, we look at the ongoing disgraceful spectacle in Fulton County, Georgia, where former President Donald Trump was booked, photographed, and otherwise publicly humiliated, to the undisguised glee of radical Left Democrats.

Also, is the 500-year-old right of attorney-client privilege dead, and is defending an accused criminal now itself a criminal defense? We examine the rapid destruction of our legal system being carried out by the lawless Left, in its fanatical quest to stop Trump from ever again becoming president by any means possible.

We also look at ominous indications that Americans may soon be required to mask up again in many jurisdictions, as another wave of COVID spreads around the world. Will more Americans defy mask tyranny this time around?

Keywords
trumpmasksfulton county
