The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 28: David the Psalm Writer

Human beings have the surprising ability to do extraordinary things. In the case of King David, it is astonishing that a lowly shepherd would write psalms that are still being used three thousand years later. We look at the outside of a man but God looks at the heart and saw a man who would be faithful in the assignments given to him.

David was the youngest of his brothers and had the unglamorous job of taking care of the family's sheep but he took pride in being a shepherd and used his free time to develop skill with the sling, but also with the harp, which he used to worship God and cultivate a deep love for the Lord. In fact, he played the harp so well that people spoke of his great playing.

David's psalms are a portrait of the challenges he faced and how he called out to God in times of distress but he also showed us how to worship God in times of joy. This is an uplifting message about a man after God's own heart.

